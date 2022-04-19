Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 8.92 million shares of the Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.91, and it changed around $0.45 or 30.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $76.00M. FREQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.19, offering almost -538.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.13% since then. We note from Frequency Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 396.84K.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended FREQ as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) trade information

Instantly FREQ has showed a green trend with a performance of 30.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.2100 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -62.77% year-to-date, but still up 36.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) is -27.92% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FREQ is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -790.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -371.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) estimates and forecasts

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -73.14 percent over the past six months and at a -6.48% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 150.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $31 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Frequency Therapeutics Inc. to make $1.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $9.95 million and $4.65 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 211.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -73.10%.

FREQ Dividends

Frequency Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.84% of Frequency Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 54.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.63%. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 149 institutions, with Wasatch Advisors Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.33% of the shares, which is about 3.23 million shares worth $22.79 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.22% or 3.19 million shares worth $22.53 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.16 million shares worth $8.17 million, making up 3.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held roughly 1.0 million shares worth around $8.33 million, which represents about 2.89% of the total shares outstanding.