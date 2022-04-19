ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 1.06 million shares of the ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.26, and it changed around $0.01 or 3.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.39M. NDRA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.63, offering almost -911.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.22, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.38% since then. We note from ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.11 million.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) trade information

Instantly NDRA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.11% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3200 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -64.17% year-to-date, but still down -23.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) is -40.69% down in the 30-day period.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) estimates and forecasts

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -84.31 percent over the past six months and at a 7.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -16.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.50% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.30%.

NDRA Dividends

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 30.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.32% of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. shares, and 11.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.39%. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. stock is held by 26 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.96% of the shares, which is about 1.71 million shares worth $1.18 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 1.95% or 0.84 million shares worth $0.58 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.14 million shares worth $0.79 million, making up 2.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.52 million shares worth around $0.36 million, which represents about 1.19% of the total shares outstanding.