E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 2.73 million shares of the E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.93, and it changed around -$0.12 or -1.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.48B. ETWO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.58, offering almost -83.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.29% since then. We note from E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.73 million.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ETWO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) trade information

Instantly ETWO has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.40 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.57% year-to-date, but still up 2.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) is -13.99% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ETWO is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -101.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -51.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 39.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $139 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect E2open Parent Holdings Inc. to make $145.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 64.10%.

ETWO Dividends

E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 12.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.82% of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. shares, and 99.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 109.32%. E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stock is held by 180 institutions, with Neuberger Berman Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 13.87% of the shares, which is about 41.62 million shares worth $470.28 million.

Francisco Partners Management, LP, with 12.90% or 38.69 million shares worth $437.18 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Baron Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 5.0 million shares worth $56.5 million, making up 1.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.18 million shares worth around $47.18 million, which represents about 1.39% of the total shares outstanding.