Corteva Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) Stock Forecast 2022: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 3.29 million shares of the Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $60.95, and it changed around -$0.06 or -0.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $44.25B. CTVA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $61.74, offering almost -1.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $40.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.39% since then. We note from Corteva Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.91 million.

Corteva Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended CTVA as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Corteva Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter.

Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) trade information

Instantly CTVA has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 61.74 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.28%. The company’s shares are currently up 28.91% year-to-date, but still up 2.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) is 9.25% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $58.53, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -4.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CTVA is forecast to be at a low of $44.00 and a high of $69.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -13.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 27.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) estimates and forecasts

Corteva Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 40.08 percent over the past six months and at a 15.35% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 125.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.46 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Corteva Inc. to make $4.43 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.21 billion and $4.18 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.80%. Corteva Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 149.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 22.39% per year for the next five years.

CTVA Dividends

Corteva Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 01 and February 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.92 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.56. It is important to note, however, that the 0.92% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.12% of Corteva Inc. shares, and 80.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.64%. Corteva Inc. stock is held by 1,380 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.95% of the shares, which is about 79.8 million shares worth $3.36 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.03% or 58.57 million shares worth $2.46 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 20.73 million shares worth $872.41 million, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 16.58 million shares worth around $697.5 million, which represents about 2.27% of the total shares outstanding.