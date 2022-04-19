Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Technologies   »  Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Coul...

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In today’s recent session, 1.43 million shares of the Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.65, and it changed around $0.05 or 3.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $425.20M. CENN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.00, offering almost -809.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.05, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.36% since then. We note from Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.49 million.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) trade information

Instantly CENN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.07% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8900 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.7%. The company’s shares are currently down -70.15% year-to-date, but still down -16.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) is 4.58% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.65 day(s).

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse
According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.
Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter .

Sponsored

CENN Dividends

Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.20% of Cenntro Electric Group Limited shares, and 0.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.46%.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

[youtube-feed num=3 showheader=false  layout="gallery" subscribecolor="#FF0000"]
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.