Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In today’s recent session, 1.43 million shares of the Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.65, and it changed around $0.05 or 3.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $425.20M. CENN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.00, offering almost -809.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.05, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.36% since then. We note from Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.49 million.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) trade information

Instantly CENN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.07% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8900 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.7%. The company’s shares are currently down -70.15% year-to-date, but still down -16.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) is 4.58% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.65 day(s).

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

CENN Dividends

Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.20% of Cenntro Electric Group Limited shares, and 0.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.46%.