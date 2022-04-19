Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 3.57 million shares of the Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were traded, and its beta was 0.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $229.92, and it changed around $2.11 or 0.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $118.05B. CAT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $246.69, offering almost -7.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $179.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.86% since then. We note from Caterpillar Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.88 million.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) trade information

Instantly CAT has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 234.38 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.9%. The company’s shares are currently up 11.21% year-to-date, but still up 5.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) is 3.71% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $240.87, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 4.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CAT is forecast to be at a low of $164.00 and a high of $347.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -50.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 28.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) estimates and forecasts

Caterpillar Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 15.53 percent over the past six months and at a 14.43% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 24.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -9.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 17.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.36 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Caterpillar Inc. to make $14.59 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $11.09 billion and $12.89 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 153.50%. Caterpillar Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 121.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 21.61% per year for the next five years.

CAT Dividends

Caterpillar Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.93 percent and its annual dividend per share was 4.44. It is important to note, however, that the 1.93% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.20% of Caterpillar Inc. shares, and 69.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.30%. Caterpillar Inc. stock is held by 2,650 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.87% of the shares, which is about 47.56 million shares worth $9.83 billion.

State Street Corporation, with 7.62% or 40.83 million shares worth $8.44 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 15.37 million shares worth $3.18 billion, making up 2.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 11.46 million shares worth around $2.37 billion, which represents about 2.14% of the total shares outstanding.