Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 0.99 million shares of the Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) have been traded, and its beta is 2.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $100.23, and it changed around $3.68 or 3.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.29B. CVNA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $376.83, offering almost -275.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $93.99, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 6.23% since then. We note from Carvana Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.09 million.

Carvana Co. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended CVNA as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Carvana Co. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.8 for the current quarter.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) trade information

Instantly CVNA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.81% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 111.68 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.35% year-to-date, but still down -10.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) is -28.41% down in the 30-day period.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) estimates and forecasts

Carvana Co. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -66.37 percent over the past six months and at a -144.79% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -2.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 8.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 26.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 125.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.51 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Carvana Co. to make $3.44 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.83 billion and $1.95 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 92.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 76.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.20%.

CVNA Dividends

Carvana Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.80% of Carvana Co. shares, and 117.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 121.19%. Carvana Co. stock is held by 607 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 15.29% of the shares, which is about 13.09 million shares worth $3.95 billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 9.02% or 7.72 million shares worth $2.33 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 4.35 million shares worth $1.31 billion, making up 5.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.39 million shares worth around $720.18 million, which represents about 2.79% of the total shares outstanding.