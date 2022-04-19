Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In today’s recent session, 1.65 million shares of the Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.15, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $768.35M. CAN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.02, offering almost -261.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.3% since then. We note from Canaan Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.31 million.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) trade information

Instantly CAN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.24% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.71 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.22% year-to-date, but still down -11.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) is -13.15% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $95.45, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CAN is forecast to be at a low of $95.45 and a high of $95.45. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2200.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2200.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) estimates and forecasts

Canaan Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -36.10 percent over the past six months and at a 22.64% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.00%.

CAN Dividends

Canaan Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Canaan Inc. shares, and 16.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.89%. Canaan Inc. stock is held by 108 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 2.75% of the shares, which is about 4.27 million shares worth $22.0 million.

Toroso Investments, LLC, with 1.57% or 2.44 million shares worth $12.55 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 2.44 million shares worth $21.43 million, making up 1.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 1.6 million shares worth around $13.7 million, which represents about 1.03% of the total shares outstanding.