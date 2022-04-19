Can Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 2.47 million shares of the Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) were traded, and its beta was 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.68, and it changed around -$0.16 or -8.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $371.70M. URG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.15, offering almost -27.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.97, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.26% since then. We note from Ur-Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.81 million.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

Instantly URG has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9000 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.58%. The company’s shares are currently up 37.70% year-to-date, but still down -5.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) is -3.45% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that URG is forecast to be at a low of $2.75 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -78.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -63.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts

Ur-Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.70 percent over the past six months and at a 114.29% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -40.80%.

URG Dividends

Ur-Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 24 and February 28.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.94% of Ur-Energy Inc. shares, and 27.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.37%. Ur-Energy Inc. stock is held by 127 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.12% of the shares, which is about 8.89 million shares worth $15.3 million.

CQS (US), LLC, with 3.71% or 8.01 million shares worth $13.77 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 8.91 million shares worth $15.5 million, making up 4.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.13 million shares worth around $8.83 million, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.