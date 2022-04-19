Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In today’s recent session, 12.53 million shares of the Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.19, and it changed around -$0.02 or -7.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.00M. BRQS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.60, offering almost -742.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.17, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.53% since then. We note from Borqs Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 47.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.30 million.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) trade information

Instantly BRQS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.24% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2475 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.61% year-to-date, but still up 12.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) is -20.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 98.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BRQS is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -6215.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6215.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 71.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $28.29 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Borqs Technologies Inc. to make $73.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2018. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 33.40%.

BRQS Dividends

Borqs Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.41% of Borqs Technologies Inc. shares, and 1.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.25%. Borqs Technologies Inc. stock is held by 6 institutions, with Pathstone Family Office, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.68% of the shares, which is about 1.0 million shares worth $0.37 million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.15% or 0.22 million shares worth $82491.0 as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 0.13 million shares worth $68780.0, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares.