BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In today’s recent session, 0.89 million shares of the BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.99, and it changed around $0.22 or 1.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $427.59M. BTAI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.00, offering almost -160.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.32, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.47% since then. We note from BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 688.10K.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BTAI as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.11 for the current quarter.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) trade information

Instantly BTAI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.49% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.89 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.35% year-to-date, but still down -13.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) is -12.34% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $74.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 79.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BTAI is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $134.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -793.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) estimates and forecasts

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.48 percent over the past six months and at a -16.30% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -27.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -10.20% in the next quarter.

BTAI Dividends

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.01% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 51.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.82%. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 160 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 13.53% of the shares, which is about 3.79 million shares worth $114.89 million.

Artemis Investment Management LLP, with 4.93% or 1.38 million shares worth $41.89 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 1.49 million shares worth $34.07 million, making up 5.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 1.08 million shares worth around $24.78 million, which represents about 3.86% of the total shares outstanding.