Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 0.84 million shares of the Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.02, and it changed around $0.25 or 6.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $76.12M. BFRI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.63, offering almost -263.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.27% since then. We note from Biofrontera Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.89 million.

Biofrontera Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BFRI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Biofrontera Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) trade information

Instantly BFRI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.63% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.12 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 34.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -49.87% year-to-date, but still down -18.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) is 17.08% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BFRI is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -397.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -173.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI) estimates and forecasts

Biofrontera Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 72.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.83 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Biofrontera Inc. to make $8.71 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

BFRI Dividends

Biofrontera Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 08.

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 46.77% of Biofrontera Inc. shares, and 4.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.70%. Biofrontera Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Bard Associates Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 2.01% of the shares, which is about 0.34 million shares worth $2.58 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.90% or 0.15 million shares worth $1.15 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.11 million shares worth $0.83 million, making up 0.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 43442.0 shares worth around $0.33 million, which represents about 0.25% of the total shares outstanding.