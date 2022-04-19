Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 1.09 million shares of the Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.83, and it changed around $0.19 or 4.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.28B. BKKT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.80, offering almost -951.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.47% since then. We note from Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.02 million.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BKKT as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bakkt Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.06 for the current quarter.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) trade information

Instantly BKKT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.06% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.35 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -45.48% year-to-date, but still down -8.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) is -15.48% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BKKT is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -44.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -44.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Bakkt Holdings Inc. to make $14.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

BKKT Dividends

Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 12.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.66% of Bakkt Holdings Inc. shares, and 33.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.81%. Bakkt Holdings Inc. stock is held by 106 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.10% of the shares, which is about 3.49 million shares worth $29.69 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.26% or 1.29 million shares worth $10.98 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.57 million shares worth $13.38 million, making up 2.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JNL Series Trust-JNL/Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 1.02 million shares worth around $8.72 million, which represents about 1.79% of the total shares outstanding.