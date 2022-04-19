Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 56.01 million shares of the Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.36, and it changed around -$0.19 or -2.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $415.53M. ATER at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.18, offering almost -311.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 66.98% since then. We note from Aterian Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 14.60 million.

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) trade information

Instantly ATER has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.90% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.26 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.4%. The company’s shares are currently up 59.37% year-to-date, but still up 40.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) is 182.33% up in the 30-day period.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ATER is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -135.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 60.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aterian Inc. (ATER) estimates and forecasts

Aterian Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -19.53 percent over the past six months and at a 90.21% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 92.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 86.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $46.71 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Aterian Inc. to make $67.87 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -61.20%.

ATER Dividends

Aterian Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 04 and May 09.

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.43% of Aterian Inc. shares, and 25.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.49%. Aterian Inc. stock is held by 114 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 3.13% of the shares, which is about 1.94 million shares worth $7.99 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.95% or 1.83 million shares worth $7.54 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.14 million shares worth $4.7 million, making up 1.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.6 million shares worth around $1.94 million, which represents about 0.96% of the total shares outstanding.