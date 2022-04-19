AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.37 million shares of the AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.15, and it changed around -$1.0 or -10.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.57B. ASTS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.48, offering almost -89.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.61% since then. We note from AST SpaceMobile Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.88 million.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ASTS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AST SpaceMobile Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) trade information

Instantly ASTS has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.24 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.41%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.64% year-to-date, but still down -18.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) is -13.57% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ASTS is forecast to be at a low of $32.00 and a high of $32.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -292.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -292.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) estimates and forecasts

AST SpaceMobile Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.18 percent over the past six months and at a 55.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 23.80%.

ASTS Dividends

AST SpaceMobile Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.81% of AST SpaceMobile Inc. shares, and 27.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.29%. AST SpaceMobile Inc. stock is held by 82 institutions, with Janus Henderson Group PLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 3.54% of the shares, which is about 1.83 million shares worth $19.83 million.

Broad Run Investment Management, LLC, with 3.47% or 1.8 million shares worth $19.45 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Hennessy Focus Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.67 million shares worth $18.07 million, making up 3.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hennessy Focus Fund held roughly 1.25 million shares worth around $13.96 million, which represents about 2.41% of the total shares outstanding.