Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.49, and it changed around -$2.57 or -17.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.48B. ARQQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.52, offering almost -232.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.95% since then. We note from Arqit Quantum Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 419.85K.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) trade information

Instantly ARQQ has showed a red trend with a performance of -17.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.39 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.84%. The company’s shares are currently down -47.85% year-to-date, but still down -10.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) is -24.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.38, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -3186.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARQQ is forecast to be at a low of $0.38 and a high of $0.38. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 96.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 96.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 80.98% of Arqit Quantum Inc. shares, and 0.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.50%. Arqit Quantum Inc. stock is held by 25 institutions, with SB Management Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.42% of the shares, which is about 0.5 million shares worth $10.04 million.

La Financiere De L’Echiquier, with 0.07% or 84000.0 shares worth $1.69 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Listed Funds Tr-Cabot Growth ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 50517.0 shares worth $1.1 million, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Listed Funds Tr-Cabot Growth ETF held roughly 17132.0 shares worth around $0.65 million, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.

