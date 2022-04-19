Are Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run? – Marketing Sentinel
Are Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 0.79 million shares of the Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.68, and it changed around -$2.12 or -8.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $115.58M. INDO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $86.99, offering almost -267.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.61, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 88.98% since then. We note from Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 8.95 million.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended INDO as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) trade information

Instantly INDO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.21% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 30.69 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.84%. The company’s shares are currently up 821.43% year-to-date, but still up 30.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) is -22.24% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -57.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INDO is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 36.66% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 36.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -52.60%, down from the previous year.

INDO Dividends

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 74.70% of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited shares, and 0.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.00%.

