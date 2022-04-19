Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE: APSG) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 5.46 million shares of the Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.98, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.02B. APSG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.02, offering almost -0.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.11% since then. We note from Apollo Strategic Growth Capital’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 514.52K.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) trade information

Instantly APSG has showed a red trend with a performance of 0.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.98 on Monday, 04/18/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by 0.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.11% year-to-date, but still up 0.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) is 0.91% up in the 30-day period.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $57.84 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Apollo Strategic Growth Capital to make $64.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2011. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $48.08 million and $58.16 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.42%. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital earnings are expected to increase by 130.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 18.07% per year for the next five years.

APSG Dividends

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital shares, and 87.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.77%. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital stock is held by 123 institutions, with Empyrean Capital Partners, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.97% of the shares, which is about 5.7 million shares worth $55.6 million.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., with 5.09% or 4.16 million shares worth $40.56 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Merger Fund, The and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.98 million shares worth $9.56 million, making up 1.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund held roughly 0.44 million shares worth around $4.28 million, which represents about 0.54% of the total shares outstanding.