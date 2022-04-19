An Analysis Of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 5.41 million shares of the Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) were traded, and its beta was 0.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $49.23, and it changed around $0.2 or 0.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $47.87B. EXC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.29, offering almost -2.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.01% since then. We note from Exelon Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 10.42 million.

Exelon Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended EXC as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Exelon Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.88 for the current quarter.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) trade information

Instantly EXC has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 50.14 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.81%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.53% year-to-date, but still down -1.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) is 13.30% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.15, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -4.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EXC is forecast to be at a low of $43.50 and a high of $54.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -9.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Exelon Corporation (EXC) estimates and forecasts

Exelon Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 38.61 percent over the past six months and at a -19.50% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 15.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1,433.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.41 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Exelon Corporation to make $8.36 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.12 billion and $8.38 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -21.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.60%. Exelon Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -13.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 16.00% per year for the next five years.

EXC Dividends

Exelon Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.74 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.35. It is important to note, however, that the 2.74% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.28% of Exelon Corporation shares, and 82.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.56%. Exelon Corporation stock is held by 1,422 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.70% of the shares, which is about 84.5 million shares worth $4.88 billion.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 7.99% or 77.64 million shares worth $4.48 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 27.59 million shares worth $1.33 billion, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. held roughly 26.36 million shares worth around $1.39 billion, which represents about 2.71% of the total shares outstanding.