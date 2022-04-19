American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) Shares Might Go Up 17.71% This Year

In the last trading session, 2.95 million shares of the American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) were traded, and its beta was 0.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $41.55, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.46B. AMH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.07, offering almost -6.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $34.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.45% since then. We note from American Homes 4 Rent’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.73 million.

American Homes 4 Rent stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended AMH as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. American Homes 4 Rent is expected to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) trade information

Instantly AMH has showed a red trend with a performance of 0.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 42.34 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.87%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.72% year-to-date, but still up 1.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) is 5.97% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.08 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.19, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMH is forecast to be at a low of $41.00 and a high of $53.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -27.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) estimates and forecasts

American Homes 4 Rent share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.27 percent over the past six months and at a 14.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $339.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to make $347.56 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $299.33 million and $308.86 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 37.40%. American Homes 4 Rent earnings are expected to increase by 49.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 28.50% per year for the next five years.

AMH Dividends

American Homes 4 Rent’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.73 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 1.73% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 0.84 per year.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.10% of American Homes 4 Rent shares, and 86.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.51%. American Homes 4 Rent stock is held by 590 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.95% of the shares, which is about 39.87 million shares worth $1.74 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.04% or 23.49 million shares worth $1.02 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 13.65 million shares worth $554.28 million, making up 4.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 7.59 million shares worth around $330.79 million, which represents about 2.27% of the total shares outstanding.