American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $41.00 In 2022

In the last trading session, 4.51 million shares of the American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) were traded, and its beta was 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.66, and it changed around $0.16 or 0.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.98B. AEO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.99, offering almost -120.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.38% since then. We note from American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.72 million.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended AEO as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) trade information

Instantly AEO has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.95 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.25% year-to-date, but still up 8.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) is -7.44% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.08, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 39.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AEO is forecast to be at a low of $19.00 and a high of $41.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -132.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) estimates and forecasts

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.86 percent over the past six months and at a -8.22% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 23.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -8.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 34.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.57 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters Inc. to make $1.13 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 21.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.90%. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 261.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.88% per year for the next five years.

AEO Dividends

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.08 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 4.08% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.83 per year.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.85% of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares, and 110.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 119.09%. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock is held by 446 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 14.91% of the shares, which is about 25.14 million shares worth $648.54 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 12.56% or 21.17 million shares worth $546.21 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 8.82 million shares worth $209.32 million, making up 5.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.28 million shares worth around $110.35 million, which represents about 2.54% of the total shares outstanding.