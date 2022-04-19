Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 4.32 million shares of the Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.48, and it changed around $0.01 or 2.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $79.02M. AKBA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.33, offering almost -802.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.47, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 2.08% since then. We note from Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 8.72 million.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended AKBA as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.29 for the current quarter.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) trade information

Instantly AKBA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.02% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5480 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -79.17% year-to-date, but still down -13.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) is -81.02% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 72.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AKBA is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -316.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -108.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) estimates and forecasts

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -83.48 percent over the past six months and at a 61.18% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 35.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 54.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $44.22 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics Inc. to make $52.08 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -20.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.90%.

AKBA Dividends

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 09 and May 13.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.24% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 57.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.77%. Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 206 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.07% of the shares, which is about 14.12 million shares worth $31.92 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.56% or 13.24 million shares worth $29.91 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 8.64 million shares worth $17.19 million, making up 4.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.99 million shares worth around $11.27 million, which represents about 2.85% of the total shares outstanding.