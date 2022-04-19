Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 2.74 million shares of the Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were traded, and its beta was 0.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $65.75, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.88B. AEM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $74.50, offering almost -13.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $45.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.92% since then. We note from Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.74 million.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) trade information

Instantly AEM has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 67.14 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.07%. The company’s shares are currently up 23.73% year-to-date, but still up 0.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) is 7.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.55 day(s).

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) estimates and forecasts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 14.49 percent over the past six months and at a -12.81% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.70%.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.19 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines Limited to make $2.14 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.80%. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited earnings are expected to increase by 5.40% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -9.01% per year for the next five years.

AEM Dividends

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.13 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.40. It is important to note, however, that the 2.13% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.24 per year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.10% of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares, and 72.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.79%. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stock is held by 754 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 5.31% of the shares, which is about 13.01 million shares worth $674.77 million.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co., with 4.60% or 11.26 million shares worth $583.78 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and MFS Series Trust X-MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 10.88 million shares worth $564.08 million, making up 4.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Series Trust X-MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund held roughly 3.37 million shares worth around $193.67 million, which represents about 1.38% of the total shares outstanding.