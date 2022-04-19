Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Is Something To Consider Today.

In today’s recent session, 2.42 million shares of the Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.41, and it changed around $1.2 or 3.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.93B. AFRM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $176.65, offering almost -385.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.02, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.54% since then. We note from Affirm Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 15.57 million.

Affirm Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended AFRM as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Affirm Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.32 for the current quarter.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

Instantly AFRM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.41% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 40.31 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.68%. The company’s shares are currently down -64.99% year-to-date, but still down -6.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) is -4.19% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $64.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AFRM is forecast to be at a low of $28.00 and a high of $96.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -163.66% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 23.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Affirm Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -76.00 percent over the past six months and at a -9.45% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 28.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 66.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 46.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $332.66 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Affirm Holdings Inc. to make $324.85 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $204.04 million and $198.21 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 63.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 63.90%.

AFRM Dividends

Affirm Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 09 and February 14.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.83% of Affirm Holdings Inc. shares, and 72.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.11%. Affirm Holdings Inc. stock is held by 560 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.65% of the shares, which is about 19.36 million shares worth $1.95 billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 7.29% or 16.31 million shares worth $1.64 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 7.81 million shares worth $989.7 million, making up 3.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amcap Fund held roughly 5.05 million shares worth around $640.06 million, which represents about 2.26% of the total shares outstanding.