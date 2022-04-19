Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 2.59 million shares of the Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were traded, and its beta was 1.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $425.47, and it changed around $5.03 or 1.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $206.40B. ADBE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $699.54, offering almost -64.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $407.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.12% since then. We note from Adobe Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.89 million.

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) trade information

Instantly ADBE has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 444.44 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.97% year-to-date, but still down -4.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is -4.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.65 day(s).

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) estimates and forecasts

Adobe Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -30.26 percent over the past six months and at a 8.81% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 6.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 10.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 24 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.24 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 24 analysts expect Adobe Inc. to make $4.41 billion in revenue for the quarter ending May 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 34.00%. Adobe Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -7.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 14.25% per year for the next five years.

ADBE Dividends

Adobe Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25.

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.31% of Adobe Inc. shares, and 85.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.47%. Adobe Inc. stock is held by 3,135 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.05% of the shares, which is about 38.33 million shares worth $22.07 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.62% or 36.31 million shares worth $20.91 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 13.46 million shares worth $7.75 billion, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 10.0 million shares worth around $5.76 billion, which represents about 2.10% of the total shares outstanding.