Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) Stock Forecast: By 2022, Bulls Expect $70.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 2.87 million shares of the Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $39.98, and it changed around -$0.29 or -0.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.48B. ASO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $51.08, offering almost -27.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.06% since then. We note from Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.17 million.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ASO as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.38 for the current quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) trade information

Instantly ASO has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 41.12 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.93% year-to-date, but still up 3.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) is 9.09% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $58.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ASO is forecast to be at a low of $50.00 and a high of $70.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -75.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -25.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) estimates and forecasts

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.19 percent over the past six months and at a -7.63% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 26.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -31.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.77 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. to make $1.44 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 63.30%. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 87.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 11.00% per year for the next five years.

ASO Dividends

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.75 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.30. It is important to note, however, that the 0.75% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.25% of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. shares, and 99.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.31%. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. stock is held by 352 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 15.84% of the shares, which is about 14.02 million shares worth $561.26 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.99% or 7.96 million shares worth $318.6 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 3.77 million shares worth $161.42 million, making up 4.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.52 million shares worth around $100.84 million, which represents about 2.85% of the total shares outstanding.