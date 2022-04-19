Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 4.11 million shares of the Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were traded, and its beta was 0.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $116.29, and it changed around -$1.4 or -1.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $208.19B. ABT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $142.60, offering almost -22.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $105.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.4% since then. We note from Abbott Laboratories’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.96 million.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) trade information

Instantly ABT has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 123.50 on Monday, 04/18/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.84%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.37% year-to-date, but still down -5.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is -4.05% down in the 30-day period.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) estimates and forecasts

Abbott Laboratories share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.02 percent over the past six months and at a -7.68% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -17.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -15.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.59 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to make $9.78 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $10.7 billion and $10.69 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -8.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.70%. Abbott Laboratories earnings are expected to increase by 57.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 12.12% per year for the next five years.

ABT Dividends

Abbott Laboratories’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 18 and April 22. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.62 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.88. It is important to note, however, that the 1.62% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.73% of Abbott Laboratories shares, and 75.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.87%. Abbott Laboratories stock is held by 3,128 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.41% of the shares, which is about 148.78 million shares worth $17.58 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.60% or 134.32 million shares worth $15.87 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 50.1 million shares worth $5.92 billion, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 37.23 million shares worth around $4.4 billion, which represents about 2.11% of the total shares outstanding.