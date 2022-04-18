Zendesk Inc.’s (NYSE: ZEN) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In today’s recent session, 0.56 million shares of the Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $121.98, and it changed around -$3.19 or -2.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.42B. ZEN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $155.62, offering almost -27.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $87.90, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.94% since then. We note from Zendesk Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.07 million.

Zendesk Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended ZEN as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Zendesk Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter.

Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) trade information

Instantly ZEN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.55% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 127.95 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.67%. The company’s shares are currently up 20.02% year-to-date, but still up 1.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) is 10.95% up in the 30-day period.

Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) estimates and forecasts

Zendesk Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.21 percent over the past six months and at a 26.98% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -17.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 30.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $384.61 million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Zendesk Inc. to make $404.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 30.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -12.30%. Zendesk Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 1.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 34.60% per year for the next five years.

ZEN Dividends

Zendesk Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 28.

Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.02% of Zendesk Inc. shares, and 101.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.43%. Zendesk Inc. stock is held by 688 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 12.03% of the shares, which is about 14.67 million shares worth $1.53 billion.

American Balanced Fund was one of the top Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. It held 3.67 million shares worth $382.85 million, making up 3.01% of all outstanding shares.