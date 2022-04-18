YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In today’s recent session, 0.82 million shares of the YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) have been traded, and its beta is 1.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.26, and it changed around $0.08 or 1.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.40B. YPF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.86, offering almost -11.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.34, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.5% since then. We note from YPF Sociedad Anonima’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.35 million.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) trade information

Instantly YPF has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.54% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.43 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.13%. The company’s shares are currently up 35.60% year-to-date, but still up 0.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) is 20.19% up in the 30-day period.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) estimates and forecasts

YPF Sociedad Anonima share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 14.10 percent over the past six months and at a 1,590.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 28.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 153.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 750.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 35.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.45 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect YPF Sociedad Anonima to make $3.53 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.27 billion and $2.65 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 51.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 33.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.00%. YPF Sociedad Anonima earnings are expected to increase by 100.40% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -6.39% per year for the next five years.

YPF Dividends

YPF Sociedad Anonima’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of YPF Sociedad Anonima shares, and 10.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.03%. YPF Sociedad Anonima stock is held by 137 institutions, with Marshall Wace LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 1.76% of the shares, which is about 6.92 million shares worth $26.43 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.64% or 2.52 million shares worth $9.62 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 1.7 million shares worth $6.08 million, making up 0.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF held roughly 0.73 million shares worth around $2.61 million, which represents about 0.19% of the total shares outstanding.