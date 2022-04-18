You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG).

In the last trading session, 3.3 million shares of the Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) were traded, and its beta was 0.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.22, and it changed around $0.18 or 3.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $155.19M. HNRG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.30, offering almost -1.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.56% since then. We note from Hallador Energy Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 455.98K.

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) trade information

Instantly HNRG has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.65 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.61%. The company’s shares are currently up 112.20% year-to-date, but still up 34.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) is 49.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -30.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HNRG is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 23.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 23.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 86.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 300.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $66.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.00%.

HNRG Dividends

Hallador Energy Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.14% of Hallador Energy Company shares, and 40.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.13%. Hallador Energy Company stock is held by 52 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 2.99% of the shares, which is about 0.92 million shares worth $2.71 million.

Verdad Advisers, LP, with 2.94% or 0.9 million shares worth $2.66 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Aegis Value, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.58 million shares worth $1.71 million, making up 1.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Aegis Value, Inc. held roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $1.55 million, which represents about 1.72% of the total shares outstanding.