Why Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.13 million shares of the Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.60, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $903.89M. SHCR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.77, offering almost -314.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.92% since then. We note from Sharecare Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.61 million.

Sharecare Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SHCR as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sharecare Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) trade information

Instantly SHCR has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.67 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -42.09% year-to-date, but still up 10.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) is -9.72% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 64.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SHCR is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -284.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -53.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $121.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Sharecare Inc. to make $123.84 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

SHCR Dividends

Sharecare Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.06% of Sharecare Inc. shares, and 27.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.71%. Sharecare Inc. stock is held by 96 institutions, with Spring Creek Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 2.65% of the shares, which is about 9.0 million shares worth $40.41 million.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., with 2.49% or 8.43 million shares worth $37.86 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 4.39 million shares worth $27.79 million, making up 1.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 3.88 million shares worth around $17.44 million, which represents about 1.15% of the total shares outstanding.