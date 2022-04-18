Why Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 2.74 million shares of the Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) were traded, and its beta was 1.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.19, and it changed around -$0.18 or -13.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.50M. PHIO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.85, offering almost -139.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.18% since then. We note from Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.25 million.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) trade information

Instantly PHIO has showed a red trend with a performance of -13.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.4200 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 50.83%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.00% year-to-date, but still up 31.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) is 42.93% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PHIO is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -404.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -404.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) estimates and forecasts

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.17 percent over the past six months and at a 185.58% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 74.20%.

PHIO Dividends

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 23 and March 28.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.33% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares, and 8.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.40%. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 2.10% of the shares, which is about 0.28 million shares worth $0.58 million.

Two Sigma Advisers, LP, with 1.13% or 0.15 million shares worth $0.31 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.14 million shares worth $0.29 million, making up 1.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $0.27 million, which represents about 1.00% of the total shares outstanding.