Why InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2022

In today’s recent session, 1.18 million shares of the InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) have been traded, and its beta is 1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.22, and it changed around -$0.08 or -25.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.80M. NVIV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.93, offering almost -322.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -13.64% since then. We note from InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 518.40K.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) trade information

Instantly NVIV has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -25.86% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3550 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 38.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.03% year-to-date, but still up 1.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) is -0.40% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NVIV is forecast to be at a low of $37.50 and a high of $37.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -16945.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16945.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NVIV Dividends

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 11 and August 17.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.17% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares, and 11.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.85%. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. stock is held by 25 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 2.53% of the shares, which is about 0.87 million shares worth $0.61 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.93% or 0.32 million shares worth $0.22 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.3 million shares worth $0.21 million, making up 0.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $0.1 million, which represents about 0.50% of the total shares outstanding.