Why Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.44 million shares of the Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.54, and it changed around $0.3 or 4.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $486.71M. CGNT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.55, offering almost -278.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.03% since then. We note from Cognyte Software Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.04 million.

Cognyte Software Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CGNT as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cognyte Software Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) trade information

Instantly CGNT has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.65 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -51.88% year-to-date, but still up 0.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) is -30.83% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.57 day(s).

Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) estimates and forecasts

Cognyte Software Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -66.75 percent over the past six months and at a -20.27% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -27.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -5.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $133.53 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Cognyte Software Ltd. to make $122.63 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $124.57 million and $114.08 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.50%.

CGNT Dividends

Cognyte Software Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 21.

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.06% of Cognyte Software Ltd. shares, and 88.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.74%. Cognyte Software Ltd. stock is held by 229 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.01% of the shares, which is about 6.58 million shares worth $135.27 million.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, with 6.46% or 4.25 million shares worth $87.29 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology and Fidelity Balanced Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 3.02 million shares worth $61.47 million, making up 4.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Balanced Fund held roughly 2.03 million shares worth around $41.33 million, which represents about 3.08% of the total shares outstanding.