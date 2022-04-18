Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In today’s recent session, 0.76 million shares of the Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $51.24, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.13B. WPM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $51.85, offering almost -1.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $36.39, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.98% since then. We note from Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.58 million.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended WPM as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) trade information

Instantly WPM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 51.90 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.47% year-to-date, but still up 4.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) is 8.71% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.39, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WPM is forecast to be at a low of $45.00 and a high of $66.93. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -30.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) estimates and forecasts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 23.77 percent over the past six months and at a 7.63% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 6.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -2.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $315.24 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. to make $337.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.90%. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 48.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

WPM Dividends

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 05. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.17 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 1.17% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.38% of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. shares, and 76.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.45%. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stock is held by 848 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.99% of the shares, which is about 22.49 million shares worth $965.42 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation, with 4.99% or 22.49 million shares worth $965.42 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and American Balanced Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 20.13 million shares worth $864.21 million, making up 4.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Balanced Fund held roughly 7.53 million shares worth around $323.39 million, which represents about 1.67% of the total shares outstanding.