Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. – (NASDAQ: WBD) Stock Forecast: By 2022, Bulls Expect $52.00 Per Share

In today’s recent session, 7.72 million shares of the Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. – (NASDAQ:WBD) have been traded, and its beta is 1.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.07, and it changed around -$0.81 or -3.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $62.99B. WBD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.70, offering almost -64.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.66, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.01% since then. We note from Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. -’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 11.94 million.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. – stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended WBD as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. – (NASDAQ:WBD) trade information

Instantly WBD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.28% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.50 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.47%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.69% year-to-date, but still up 7.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. – (NASDAQ:WBD) is -2.96% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WBD is forecast to be at a low of $27.00 and a high of $52.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -116.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. – (WBD) estimates and forecasts

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. – share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.50 percent over the past six months and at a 62.73% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.50%. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. – earnings are expected to increase by -15.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 7.38% per year for the next five years.

WBD Dividends

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. -’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

