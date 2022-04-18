Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE: WRBY): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.26 million shares of the Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.18, and it changed around -$1.14 or -3.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.37B. WRBY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $60.30, offering almost -113.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.84% since then. We note from Warby Parker Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.90 million.

Warby Parker Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended WRBY as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Warby Parker Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) trade information

Instantly WRBY has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 31.43 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.34%. The company’s shares are currently down -39.48% year-to-date, but still down -4.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) is 5.07% down in the 30-day period.

Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) estimates and forecasts

Warby Parker Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.77 percent over the past six months and at a 156.25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.50%.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $135.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Warby Parker Inc. to make $176.14 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

WRBY Dividends

Warby Parker Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 12.

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.55% of Warby Parker Inc. shares, and 68.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.40%. Warby Parker Inc. stock is held by 85 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 15.59% of the shares, which is about 17.64 million shares worth $935.97 million.

Tiger Global Management, LLC, with 13.37% or 15.13 million shares worth $802.79 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 5.9 million shares worth $313.03 million, making up 5.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund held roughly 2.44 million shares worth around $129.62 million, which represents about 2.16% of the total shares outstanding.