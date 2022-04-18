Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TPTX) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 1.25 million shares of the Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.90, and it changed around $1.88 or 6.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.54B. TPTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $83.06, offering almost -152.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.75% since then. We note from Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 549.34K.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended TPTX as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.39 for the current quarter.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) trade information

Instantly TPTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 33.64 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.03% year-to-date, but still up 23.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) is 19.38% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $113.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TPTX is forecast to be at a low of $45.00 and a high of $175.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -431.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -36.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) estimates and forecasts

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -34.97 percent over the past six months and at a -40.42% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -36.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -80.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.70%, up from the previous year.

TPTX Dividends

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.68% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 98.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.81%. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 292 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.82% of the shares, which is about 3.87 million shares worth $256.91 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.58% or 3.75 million shares worth $249.16 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 1.3 million shares worth $53.9 million, making up 2.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.13 million shares worth around $74.92 million, which represents about 2.28% of the total shares outstanding.