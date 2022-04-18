Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 3.7 million shares of the Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.30, and it changed around -$0.32 or -1.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.99B. TOST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $69.93, offering almost -262.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.03% since then. We note from Toast Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.87 million.

Toast Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended TOST as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Toast Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) trade information

Instantly TOST has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.17 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.40% year-to-date, but still up 1.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) is 3.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.36, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TOST is forecast to be at a low of $19.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -107.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Toast Inc. (TOST) estimates and forecasts

Toast Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -65.76 percent over the past six months and at a 41.07% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.90%.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $488.52 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Toast Inc. to make $483.13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

TOST Dividends

Toast Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.33% of Toast Inc. shares, and 56.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.58%. Toast Inc. stock is held by 197 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.92% of the shares, which is about 27.53 million shares worth $955.7 million.

Lead Edge Capital Management, Llc, with 5.63% or 13.0 million shares worth $451.35 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amcap Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 4.31 million shares worth $172.33 million, making up 1.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 2.07 million shares worth around $82.98 million, which represents about 0.90% of the total shares outstanding.