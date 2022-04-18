Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 16.88 million shares of the Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) were traded, and its beta was 0.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.50, and it changed around $0.07 or 16.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.80M. TANH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.70, offering almost -3040.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.0% since then. We note from Tantech Holdings Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.34 million.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) trade information

Instantly TANH has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5950 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -89.12% year-to-date, but still down -3.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) is 0.30% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.49 day(s).

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.10%.

TANH Dividends

Tantech Holdings Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 22.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.66% of Tantech Holdings Ltd shares, and 11.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.38%. Tantech Holdings Ltd stock is held by 8 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.67% of the shares, which is about 6.19 million shares worth $2.84 million.

Anson Funds Management LP, with 1.88% or 1.2 million shares worth $0.55 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.