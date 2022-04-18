Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.8 million shares of the Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) were traded, and its beta was 3.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.77, and it changed around -$0.06 or -2.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $39.50M. TKAT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.33, offering almost -1392.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.68% since then. We note from Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.03 million.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) trade information

Instantly TKAT has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.43 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 37.47%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.60% year-to-date, but still down -19.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) is 51.37% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.8 day(s).

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -34.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $304k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Takung Art Co. Ltd. to make $5.66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2019. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.38 million and $3.97 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -87.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 42.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.10%.

TKAT Dividends

Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on June 29.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.38% of Takung Art Co. Ltd. shares, and 6.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.45%. Takung Art Co. Ltd. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.36% of the shares, which is about 0.61 million shares worth $4.61 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.89% or 0.12 million shares worth $0.94 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Morningstar Small Cap Growth ETF and iShares Morningstar Small Cap Value ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 1507.0 shares worth $9087.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Morningstar Small Cap Value ETF held roughly 863.0 shares worth around $6541.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.