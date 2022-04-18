System1 Inc. (NYSE: SST) In 2022: Will It Be A Valuable Investment? – Marketing Sentinel
System1 Inc. (NYSE: SST) In 2022: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 2.91 million shares of the System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.88, and it changed around -$3.57 or -14.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.00B. SST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.10, offering almost -77.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.12% since then. We note from System1 Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.22 million.

System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST) trade information

Instantly SST has showed a red trend with a performance of -14.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 34.20 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 38.95%. The company’s shares are currently up 109.64% year-to-date, but still down -22.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST) is 37.37% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SST is forecast to be at a low of $26.00 and a high of $26.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -24.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -24.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SST Dividends

System1 Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 147.44% of System1 Inc. shares, and 92.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of -194.66%. System1 Inc. stock is held by 91 institutions, with Citadel Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.14% of the shares, which is about 4.2 million shares worth $41.8 million.

Beryl Capital Management LLC, with 4.43% or 3.62 million shares worth $36.08 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.57 million shares worth $5.61 million, making up 0.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund held roughly 0.35 million shares worth around $3.47 million, which represents about 0.43% of the total shares outstanding.

