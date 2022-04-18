Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE: IPOF) Stock Forecast 2022: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In today’s recent session, 1.69 million shares of the Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.49, and it changed around $0.11 or 1.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.49B. IPOF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.99, offering almost -4.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.77, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 6.86% since then. We note from Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.58 million.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) trade information

Instantly IPOF has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.06% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.56 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.66%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.86% year-to-date, but still down -0.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) is 3.08% down in the 30-day period.

IPOF Dividends

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 30.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI shares, and 60.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.64%. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI stock is held by 133 institutions, with Cowen and Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.69% of the shares, which is about 6.55 million shares worth $66.74 million.

Millennium Management LLC, with 3.71% or 4.27 million shares worth $43.46 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.62 million shares worth $6.37 million, making up 0.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd held roughly 0.38 million shares worth around $3.82 million, which represents about 0.33% of the total shares outstanding.