SJI Stock Forecast 2022: South Jersey Industries Inc. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 39.86%

In today’s recent session, 0.35 million shares of the South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE:SJI) have been traded, and its beta is 0.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.50, and it changed around -$0.06 or -0.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.06B. SJI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.32, offering almost -2.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.86% since then. We note from South Jersey Industries Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.66 million.

South Jersey Industries Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended SJI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. South Jersey Industries Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.15 for the current quarter.

South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE:SJI) trade information

Instantly SJI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.17% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 34.66 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.46%. The company’s shares are currently up 32.31% year-to-date, but still up 0.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE:SJI) is -0.06% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.25, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -6.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SJI is forecast to be at a low of $26.00 and a high of $36.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -4.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 24.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) estimates and forecasts

South Jersey Industries Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 52.79 percent over the past six months and at a 4.32% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -8.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -8.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $698.26 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect South Jersey Industries Inc. to make $334.58 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 31.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -12.50%. South Jersey Industries Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -50.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.20% per year for the next five years.

SJI Dividends

South Jersey Industries Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 09. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.59 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.24. It is important to note, however, that the 3.59% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE:SJI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.52% of South Jersey Industries Inc. shares, and 92.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.65%. South Jersey Industries Inc. stock is held by 346 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 16.34% of the shares, which is about 20.01 million shares worth $522.54 million.

State Street Corporation, with 11.79% or 14.43 million shares worth $376.87 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 11.55 million shares worth $289.02 million, making up 9.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 7.91 million shares worth around $197.9 million, which represents about 6.46% of the total shares outstanding.