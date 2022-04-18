Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA): Stock Forecast For 2022 Sees A A Decline Of -86.08%

In the last trading session, 2.13 million shares of the Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) were traded, and its beta was 2.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.24, and it changed around $0.14 or 12.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.80M. SYTA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.60, offering almost -916.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.42% since then. We note from Siyata Mobile Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.37 million.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) trade information

Instantly SYTA has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3000 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -66.49% year-to-date, but still up 9.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) is 12.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 75.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SYTA is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -383.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -222.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.54 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Siyata Mobile Inc. to make $3.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.80%.

SYTA Dividends

Siyata Mobile Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 17.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.68% of Siyata Mobile Inc. shares, and 13.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.15%. Siyata Mobile Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Phoenix Holdings Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.88% of the shares, which is about 0.65 million shares worth $2.4 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 0.28% or 37361.0 shares worth $0.14 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 19350.0 shares worth $65016.0, making up 0.15% of all outstanding shares.