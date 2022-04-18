SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 7.63 million shares of the SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) were traded, and its beta was 3.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.12, and it changed around $0.23 or 25.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.10M. WORX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.00, offering almost -346.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.39% since then. We note from SCWorx Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 249.98K.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) trade information

Instantly WORX has showed a green trend with a performance of 25.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4800 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.32%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.18% year-to-date, but still up 9.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) is 47.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.35 day(s).

WORX Dividends

SCWorx Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 24.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.66% of SCWorx Corp. shares, and 5.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.29%. SCWorx Corp. stock is held by 14 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.61% of the shares, which is about 0.18 million shares worth $0.39 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 1.18% or 0.13 million shares worth $0.29 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.11 million shares worth $0.24 million, making up 0.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 37411.0 shares worth around $63972.0, which represents about 0.33% of the total shares outstanding.