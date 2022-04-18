Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts – Marketing Sentinel
Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 2.1 million shares of the Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.35, and it changed around -$0.34 or -7.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $144.68M. SJ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.62, offering almost -190.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.98% since then. We note from Scienjoy Holding Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 402.28K.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) trade information

Instantly SJ has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.78 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.42% year-to-date, but still down -4.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) is -3.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.85 day(s).

SJ Dividends

Scienjoy Holding Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 22 and March 28.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 45.36% of Scienjoy Holding Corporation shares, and 0.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.44%. Scienjoy Holding Corporation stock is held by 7 institutions, with Millennium Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.10% of the shares, which is about 31260.0 shares worth $0.14 million.

Marshall Wace LLP, with 0.07% or 22295.0 shares worth $96314.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 14618.0 shares worth $86830.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares.

