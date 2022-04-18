Risk-Taking Investors May Find Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) Worth A Gamble.

In today’s recent session, 0.62 million shares of the Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $157.41, and it changed around $1.83 or 1.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $42.98B. HLT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $160.96, offering almost -2.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $114.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.13% since then. We note from Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.70 million.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended HLT as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.8 for the current quarter.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) trade information

Instantly HLT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 160.02 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.26% year-to-date, but still up 6.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) is 3.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $155.21, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -1.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HLT is forecast to be at a low of $136.00 and a high of $179.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -13.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.6% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) estimates and forecasts

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 9.89 percent over the past six months and at a 88.46% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 28.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 900.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 4,100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 33.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.84 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. to make $1.8 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $890 million and $1.1 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 106.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 63.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 75.30%.

HLT Dividends

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 15 and February 21.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.88% of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares, and 99.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.28%. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock is held by 950 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.99% of the shares, which is about 25.05 million shares worth $3.31 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 7.83% or 21.83 million shares worth $2.88 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amcap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 8.89 million shares worth $1.17 billion, making up 3.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 7.87 million shares worth around $1.04 billion, which represents about 2.82% of the total shares outstanding.