Risk-Takers Will Like Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN).

In today’s recent session, 0.61 million shares of the Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $93.25, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.44B. CERN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $93.87, offering almost -0.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $69.08, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.92% since then. We note from Cerner Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.73 million.

Cerner Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended CERN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cerner Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.88 for the current quarter.

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) trade information

Instantly CERN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.05% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 93.47 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.24%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.46% year-to-date, but still down -0.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) is -0.29% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $95.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 1.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CERN is forecast to be at a low of $95.00 and a high of $95.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cerner Corporation (CERN) estimates and forecasts

Cerner Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 30.09 percent over the past six months and at a 9.25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 15.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.49 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Cerner Corporation to make $1.48 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.4 billion and $1.39 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.10%. Cerner Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -26.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 13.52% per year for the next five years.

CERN Dividends

Cerner Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 08 and February 14. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.16 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.08. It is important to note, however, that the 1.16% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.19% of Cerner Corporation shares, and 89.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.63%. Cerner Corporation stock is held by 1,127 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.75% of the shares, which is about 31.64 million shares worth $2.23 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.89% or 26.15 million shares worth $1.84 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 8.84 million shares worth $656.75 million, making up 3.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.35 million shares worth around $588.95 million, which represents about 2.84% of the total shares outstanding.