RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.18 million shares of the RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) were traded, and its beta was 1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.26, and it changed around $0.16 or 14.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $65.20M. REDU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.84, offering almost -204.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.67% since then. We note from RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 710.39K.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended REDU as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. RISE Education Cayman Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) trade information

Instantly REDU has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2850 on Thursday, 04/14/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.95%. The company’s shares are currently up 154.65% year-to-date, but still up 57.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) is 72.60% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.90, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 56.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that REDU is forecast to be at a low of $2.90 and a high of $2.90. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -130.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -130.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 47.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $45.02 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect RISE Education Cayman Ltd to make $62.83 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 35.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -37.50%. RISE Education Cayman Ltd earnings are expected to increase by -192.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 24.57% per year for the next five years.

REDU Dividends

RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of RISE Education Cayman Ltd shares, and 1.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.11%. RISE Education Cayman Ltd stock is held by 16 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.59% of the shares, which is about 0.33 million shares worth $0.16 million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.14% or 77095.0 shares worth $38146.0 as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 9767.0 shares worth $5764.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.